Monday, Dec 19, 2022

Maha: Eknath Shinde camp gets possession of old Shiv Sena office on premises of Nagpur Assembly complex

Portraits of Uddhav Thackeray and his son Aaditya Thackeray were removed from the office by workers of the Eknath Shinde faction.

Workers of both sections of Shiv Sena were engaged in a war of words in the afternoon over the allotment of the office in the Nagpur Legislative Assembly complex. (Source: LokSatta)
The ‘Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena’ faction led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday took possession of the existing office of Shiv Sena on the premises of the Nagpur Legislative Assembly complex on the first day of the winter session.

MLAs of the faction led by Uddhav Thackeray were allotted another office, a Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) faction leader said.

Workers of both sections of Shiv Sena were engaged in a war of words in the afternoon over the allotment of the office, which has been used by Shiv Sena for three decades.

Portraits of Uddhav Thackeray and his son Aaditya Thackeray were removed from the office by workers of the Eknath Shinde faction and the portrait of Shinde’s political mentor late Anand Dighe was displayed.

Later, CM Shinde visited the office.

Employees of the Shinde-led faction asked the existing staffers, including two women, working for Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) camp to vacate and shift to the new office, a Thackeray camp leader claimed.

Some of the existing staffers at the office broke down.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and Mumbai MLA Ravindra Waikar said, “these employees have done the legislative work of all MLAs of Shiv Sena including Eknath Shinde for the past 30 years. Now, CM Shinde has shown them the door”.

First published on: 19-12-2022 at 08:31:49 pm
