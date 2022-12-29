Maharashtra Assembly passes Bill to bring CM under Lokayukta ambit

The Maharashtra Assembly Wednesday unanimously passed the Maharashtra Lokayukta Act, 2022. The Act was passed after the opposition boycotted the Assembly proceedings. The Act will give additional powers to the Lokayukta to direct state agencies to probe public servants, including the chief minister and state ministers.

Thanking all the members for passing the Act unanimously, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said it would have been great had the opposition not boycotted the House. Fadnavis said his government has accepted all the recommendations made by the committee led by social activist Anna Hazare, who has been demanding a strong Lokayukta in Maharashtra. The Act will now be presented in the Legislative Council for approval.

The Act, Fadnavis said, will give additional powers to not only recommend action but also direct state agencies to undertake investigation.

As per the Act, any present or former chief minister of Maharashtra can be investigated by the Lokayukta only if the motion for the same is passed by the Legislative Assembly by a two-thirds majority. Approval of the governor and views of the group of ministers appointed by the governor is required to conduct an inquiry into present or former ministers. Similarly, the approval of the Council chairperson or Assembly speaker is required to probe the Legislative member. The Lokayukta will require approval from the minister concerned to probe even the municipal corporator or sarpanch.

The draft has even brought IAS officials under the scope of the probe but the Lokayukta will require the approval of the chief minister and the views of the chief secretary to initiate the probe. “The filters will ensure no false complaints are filed,” said the Deputy Chief Minister.