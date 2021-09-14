Maharashtra: 3 dead, 8 missing as boat capsizes in Amravati

At least 11 persons from related families are feared dead in a boat capsize on the backwaters of Upper Wardha dam in Amravati district on Tuesday morning.

Amravati (rural) superintendent of police Hari Balaji told The Indian Express, “11 persons are feared dead in a boat capsize this morning in the backwaters of Upper Wardha dam. Three bodies have so far been recovered. We are searching for the eight missing.”

Balaji said, “all belonged to related families from Tarasawangi, Gadegaon and Tivsaghat villages on Amravati-Nagpur border. They were on some sort of excursion.”

The SP said, “The boat had a carrying capacity of just 4 or 5 people but 13 people, including the boatman, were riding it, which may have caused the boat to capsize.” The boatman also died in the mishap, according to Balaji.

Four minors, including three girls, and four women were on the boat.