Four of family found dead at their home in Gondia district’s Churdi village

Four members of a family were found dead, three of them murdered and one hanging from the ceiling, in Churdi village of Gondia district on Tuesday.

The deceased have been identified as Revchand Dogru Bisen (51), his wife Malta (45), daughter Poornima (20) and son Tejas (17). Revchand was found hanging from the ceiling while his wife and two children were found lying in a pool of blood in their bedrooms, said police.

The village in Tiroda tahsil of the district woke up to the ghastly incident when the domestic help of the Revchand family came for morning work. Only the 90-year-old mother of Revchand was found alive.

Police suspect it to be a family affair but are not ruling out any possibility.

“We can’t say anything about whether it was an affair within the family that led Revchand to take the lives of his wife and children, or whether it was the handiwork of some outsiders. We will be able to say something only after the post-mortem,” said Tiroda Police Inspector Yogesh Pardhi.

“Revchand ran a transport business with three to four four-wheelers in his fleet,” he added.

Superintendent of Police Vishwa Pansare said, “The heads of his wife and two children were found smashed with a blunt iron object. Prima facie, it appears Revchand might have committed the act but we are looking at all other possibilities.”

Asked what Revchand’s mother had to say, he said, “She is 90 years old and can’t talk since the past few years. She is also paralytic.”