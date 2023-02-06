Starting tomorrow, 30% fare concession on Nagpur Metro for students up to Class 12

Maha Metro Nagpur has decided to extend 30 per cent concession in travel fare to students up to Class 12 in a bid to encourage them to take the Metro. The decision will be implemented from February 7, Tuesday, and will be applicable to cash transactions as well as for those who use the Maha Card.

To avail of the benefit, students have to show the photo identity card issued by their school or college authorities at the Metro station ticket counter. Currently, Maha Card users get a 10 per cent discount on the journey fare.

Maha Metro has also appealed to school authorities to avail of the facility and to provide proper photo ID cards to their students so they can enjoy the benefit. Nagpur Metro assures safe, secure, environment-friendly and hassle-free commuting.