Discussion on TET scam to continue as govt retreats

Legislative Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar on Wednesday disallowed discussion on the alleged Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) scam, citing it sub-judice, leading to a confrontation in the House on Wednesday. With the Opposition intent on pursuing the matter, the Speaker kept the question on the issue pending. It will will now be taken up again later.

Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar raised the issue during Question Hour, demanding to know relatives of which minister, MLA and officials cleared the test and in case of malpractices, how many individuals have faced action. While no names were mentioned inside the Assembly, Agriculture Minister Abdul Sattar’s name has found mention in connection to the TET scam. Sattar, however, has denied that his daughters benefitted due to the scam.

In his reply, School Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar told the House that as the matter is sub-judice, it will not be appropriate for him to comment on it. This led to protests from the Opposition, which argued that the legislature is supreme and a matter being sub-judice cannot stop the legislature from discussing any issue.

Former Assembly speaker and NCP MLA Dilip Walse-Patil said that though the Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute is pending with the Supreme Court, Karnataka Assembly has still passed a resolution on it. “Even we are discussing the matter. Are you saying we shouldn’t discuss?” he asked.

Former CM and Congress MLA Ashok Chavan reminded the Speaker about Chief Minister Eknath Shinde making a statement over the allegations against him in the alleged NIT land scam on Tuesday. “Even that matter was sub-judice, but you allowed the ruling side to make a statement while ignoring the Opposition. Are you stopping the Opposition specifically?” he asked.

Ajit Pawar also slammed the ruling side for cutting short his question in a printed booklet distributed in the House. “How can my question be cut short? I had asked about kin of ministers, officials and MLAs who benefited from this scam. Is this an attempt to safeguard anyone?” he asked.

Narvekar directed officials to conduct an inquiry and submit a report within two days.

As the demand to keep the question pending grew, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis requested Narvekar to do the same. The scam was unearthed during an investigation into malpractices in other recruitment exams. After a FIR was registered by the Pune Cyber Police in November 2021, the probe started unravelling a network of corrupt practices in government recruitment exams.