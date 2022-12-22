scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 21, 2022

Discussion on TET scam to continue as govt retreats

Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar raised the issue during Question Hour, demanding to know relatives of which minister, MLA and officials cleared the test and in case of malpractices, how many individuals have faced action.

Nagpur news, Teacher Eligibility Test, Rahul Narvekar, ajit pawar, Dilip Walse-Patil, Mumbai news, Maharashtra, Indian Express, current affairsAjit Pawar with NCP MLAs in Nagpur as they celebrate the party’s victory in gram panchayat elections. PTI
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Legislative Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar on Wednesday disallowed discussion on the alleged Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) scam, citing it sub-judice, leading to a confrontation in the House on Wednesday. With the Opposition intent on pursuing the matter, the Speaker kept the question on the issue pending. It will will now be taken up again later.

Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar raised the issue during Question Hour, demanding to know relatives of which minister, MLA and officials cleared the test and in case of malpractices, how many individuals have faced action. While no names were mentioned inside the Assembly, Agriculture Minister Abdul Sattar’s name has found mention in connection to the TET scam. Sattar, however, has denied that his daughters benefitted due to the scam.

In his reply, School Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar told the House that as the matter is sub-judice, it will not be appropriate for him to comment on it. This led to protests from the Opposition, which argued that the legislature is supreme and a matter being sub-judice cannot stop the legislature from discussing any issue.

Former Assembly speaker and NCP MLA Dilip Walse-Patil said that though the Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute is pending with the Supreme Court, Karnataka Assembly has still passed a resolution on it. “Even we are discussing the matter. Are you saying we shouldn’t discuss?” he asked.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- December 21, 2022: Why you should read ‘Appropriation Bill’ or ...
UPSC Key- December 21, 2022: Why you should read ‘Appropriation Bill’ or ...
What will it take for India to qualify for the Fifa World Cup?
What will it take for India to qualify for the Fifa World Cup?
Delhi Confidential: The Spread
Delhi Confidential: The Spread
5 Questions | ‘Budget not brought about seriously’: BRS MP K ...
5 Questions | ‘Budget not brought about seriously’: BRS MP K ...

Former CM and Congress MLA Ashok Chavan reminded the Speaker about Chief Minister Eknath Shinde making a statement over the allegations against him in the alleged NIT land scam on Tuesday. “Even that matter was sub-judice, but you allowed the ruling side to make a statement while ignoring the Opposition. Are you stopping the Opposition specifically?” he asked.

Ajit Pawar also slammed the ruling side for cutting short his question in a printed booklet distributed in the House. “How can my question be cut short? I had asked about kin of ministers, officials and MLAs who benefited from this scam. Is this an attempt to safeguard anyone?” he asked.

Narvekar directed officials to conduct an inquiry and submit a report within two days.

Advertisement

As the demand to keep the question pending grew, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis requested Narvekar to do the same. The scam was unearthed during an investigation into malpractices in other recruitment exams. After a FIR was registered by the Pune Cyber Police in November 2021, the probe started unravelling a network of corrupt practices in government recruitment exams.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 22-12-2022 at 03:44:10 am
Next Story

East West Airlines: CBI court finds airline, its director and bank ex-officer guilty of fraud

Christmas Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 21: Latest News
Advertisement
close