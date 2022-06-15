‘Derogatory’ remarks on PM: BJP wants Mumbai Congress leader Sheikh Hussain arrested

The Nagpur police in Maharashtra has filed an FIR against former Congress city president Sheikh Hussain for using derogatory words against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The FIR was registered at Gittikhadan station in Nagpur Tuesday under Sections 294 (obscene acts and songs) and 504 IPC (intentional insult with the intent to provoke breach of peace). Taking strong exception to Hussain’s abusive remark, the BJP has demanded his arrest within 48 hours.

In the wake of threats of agitation from BJP, the Amravati police also filed an FIR against Hussain Wednesday. The BJP alleged there was a lot of pressure on police to not take action against Hussain, who used abusive and offensive terms against Modi during a demonstration outside the Enforcement Directorate office in Nagpur on June 13.

The Congress leader’s attack on the PM comes in the wake of the Enforcement Directorate’s summons to the former Congress party chief Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald money laundering case. The Congress launched protests across the country, including Delhi, Mumbai and Nagpur among other cities.

Congress condemns Hussain remarks

Maharashtra state Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe told The Indian Express,”We strongly condemn Hussain’s remarks. The Congress does not endorse any disrespect towards the Prime Minister who is the head of the country. Each and every constitutional post and person holding that post should be addressed properly. The use of unparliamentary words is not acceptable to the party.”

A senior Congress leader requesting anonymity said, “Frankly, we are surprised as to how Hussain was allowed to speak during the protest. For the past 15 years he was in the background. He is definitely not amongst the prominent city players.”

We want a stern action: BJP

A BJP delegation, led by general secretary Chandrashekhar Bawankule, headed to the police station in Nagpur Wednesday. Bawankule said, “We demand the immediate arrest of Hussain. If the police do not take action, the BJP will launch intense agitation.”

The BJP city unit chief Praveen Datke said, “We demand stern action against Hussain. How can he use such derogatory language against the Prime Minister of India.”

Who is Sheikh Hussain ?

A Congress activist, Sheikh Hussain has become the Congress president of Nagpur city unit some time ago. He was also the chairman of the Bada Taj Baug Trust. While he has been a constant presence in the party’s protests and functions, his role was always limited within the organization, basically dealing with minorities’ affairs within the party.

Hitting out at Hussain, BJP city chief Praveen Datke has alleged that Hussain has taken the money from Taj Baug Trust donation box. “What right does he have to speak against the PM when he himself had stooped so low to take money from the Trust?” he asked.

However, Nagpur Congress leaders strongly dismissed the charges. A senior state minister said, “In politics you can make any accusations against each other. However, Hussain’s language against the PM cannot be justified.”