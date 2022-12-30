scorecardresearch
CM announces State Economic Advisory Council

In October, the state Cabinet had cleared a decision to form MITRA on the lines of NITI Aayog to achieve rapid and comprehensive development of the state through the participation of the private sector and non-governmental organisations. 

Eknath Shinde
CHIEF MINISTER Eknath Shinde on Thursday announced the formation of a State Economic Advisory Council headed by Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran. The CM said this was part of the government’s efforts to make Maharashtra a $1 trillion economy. “The State Economic Advisory Council will play an important role in making Maharashtra a $1 trillion economy. Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran will head this panel,” he said while replying to a discussion on developmental issues in Marathwada and Vidarbha in the Assembly.

In October, the state Cabinet had cleared a decision to form MITRA on the lines of NITI Aayog to achieve rapid and comprehensive development of the state through the participation of the private sector and non-governmental organisations.

He added that the state government’s aspirational talukas and cities programme will be implemented on the lines of the Centre’s aspirational districts programme, which aims to improve India’s ranking under the Human Development Index (HDI).

First published on: 30-12-2022 at 03:31 IST
No increase in number of asthma patients in 3 yrs in Mumbai: Govt

