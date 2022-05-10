scorecardresearch
Bag containing 54 detonators with a low intensity explosives found near Nagpur Railway station

According to the police, a black bag was spotted lying at the railway station's gate after which the area was cordoned off and the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squads team pressed in to examine the content in the bag during which the detonators were recovered from the bag.

Written by Vallabh Ozarkar | Nagpur |
May 10, 2022 1:22:55 am
Upon examination of the detonators and explosive the police revealed that the bag had a low intensity explosive.

A bag containing 54 detonators with a low intensity explosives were found in front of Nagpur Railway station’s main gate on Monday evening.

According to the police, a black bag was spotted by a police personnel lying at the railway station’s gate around 8pm After which the area was cordoned off and the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squads(BDDS) team pressed in to examine the content in the bag during which the detonators were recovered from the bag.

Upon examination of the detonators and explosive the police revealed that the bag had a low intensity explosive.

“54 detonators with explosive content as good as a cracker has been found at Nagpur railway station on Monday around 11pm,”Said Amitesh Kumar, the Nagpur Police commissioner.

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) BDDS (Bomb Detection and Disposal Squads) and Nagpur police are probing the matter to ascertain who left the bag at the airport by scanning CCTV footages.

“The explosives are of really low intensity and we are trying to find out it’s source. Such explosives are mostly used for setting off low intensity explosion in wells or for industrial purpose. It will be very early to comment on how this was found here,”said another official.

