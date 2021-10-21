Amravati: In a first, martyr’s wife invited as chief guest at Police Commemoration Day event

In a rare gesture, the Amravati Police Commissionerate invited a police martyr’s wife as chief guest for the Police Commemoration Day on Thursday and also gave her a salute.

Vijayalakshmi Chougule is the wife of Police Sub-Inspector Sanjay Chougule, who was killed in firing by a dreaded criminal while he was trying to nab him. Chougule was chasing a gang which had committed a robbery at a jeweller’s shop in Amravati in 2011 when he was attacked.

His wife laid a wreath on the martyr’s memorial followed by a three-gun salute by the police.

Amravati Deputy Inspector General of Police Chandrakishor Mina, Police Commissioner Arti Singh and a host of other senior police officials were present on the occasion.

“Routinely, higher government officials or politicians get invited as chief guests. We thought it would be fitting to invite a martyr’s wife as the chief guest. So, we invited Vijayalakshmi Chougule. This is for the first time that a martyr’s wife has been invited as the chief guest. She was received with all honours and was given a salute by the parade commander,” said Singh.

Police Commemoration Day is observed in the memory of 10 Central Reserve Police Force jawans who had become martyrs during a valiant fight with Chinese soldiers on October 21, 1959.

This year, police paid tributes to the 377 policemen who became martyrs in various operations across the country over the last year.