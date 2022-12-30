scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 30, 2022

Additional FSI for 389 dilapidated MHADA buildings as CM, deputy CM make a push for housing

In a statement made in assembly, Shinde said that the 389 MHADA buildings did not qualify for redevelopment as they had been redeveloped by MHADA itself in the past.

Nagpur news, Maha Vikas Aghadi, Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Mumbai news, Maharashtra, Indian Express, current affairsMaharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde with deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis. (File)
Listen to this article
Additional FSI for 389 dilapidated MHADA buildings as CM, deputy CM make a push for housing
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday announced an additional Floor Space Index (FSI) for 389 old and dilapidated MHADA buildings in Mumbai. The government has tweaked the existing rules to enable the redevelopment of these buildings with additional incentive to the developers to make the projects feasible, he said.

In a statement made in assembly, Shinde said that the 389 MHADA buildings did not qualify for redevelopment as they had been redeveloped by MHADA itself in the past. “To make them qualify for redevelopment by private builders, we have inserted an additional sub section in rule 33 of development control regulations. The buildings will now be eligible for FSI 3 with an additional 35 per cent fungible FSI and incentives. This will prove to be a boon for more than 1.5 lakh people living in 30,000 tenements in these building,” Shinde said.

Earlier on Friday, replying to the attention motion of Congress MLA Varsha Gaikwad on Dharavi slum redevelopment project, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis announced in the state legislative assembly that all the residents of the area will be accommodated in the redevelopment, adding there was a plan of having a rental housing scheme for non-eligible slum dwellers.

“The slum dwellers who are living in Dharavi till 2011 will be getting a permanent house in the project free-of-cost and others will get houses at the minimum construction cost. They will be accommodated under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) scheme. For those who don’t have money to pay minimum cost, there will be rental housing scheme,” Fadnavis said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- December 30, 2022: Why you should read ‘Remote Electronic Votin...
UPSC Key- December 30, 2022: Why you should read ‘Remote Electronic Votin...
Italy to Israel: How 2022 has been the year of right-wing politics
Italy to Israel: How 2022 has been the year of right-wing politics
Delhi Confidential | India On Post: Serbia releases stamp to mark nation&...
Delhi Confidential | India On Post: Serbia releases stamp to mark nation&...
First batch of IIT Bombay comes back to campus to reflect on the journey ...
First batch of IIT Bombay comes back to campus to reflect on the journey ...

The deputy CM also said the government would try to accommodate all 5,000 industrial units, which are non-polluting and non-hazardous, in Dharavi as per the BMC’s Development Plan 2034.

The government will also set up a one-point contact system to answer the queries of slum dwellers. Besides, a corpus will be there to ensure that residents of rehabilitation buildings don’t have to spend on maintenance of the structures from their own pockets. A 47-acre piece of land has been given to the state by Railways to aid the transition of the slum dwellers to rehabilitation buildings. “It is going to be a game changer for the project,” said Fadnavis.

First published on: 30-12-2022 at 22:19 IST
Next Story

Bumper year for real estate as city sees maximum property sale registrations in decade

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 30: Latest News
Advertisement
close