Additional FSI for 389 dilapidated MHADA buildings as CM, deputy CM make a push for housing

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday announced an additional Floor Space Index (FSI) for 389 old and dilapidated MHADA buildings in Mumbai. The government has tweaked the existing rules to enable the redevelopment of these buildings with additional incentive to the developers to make the projects feasible, he said.

In a statement made in assembly, Shinde said that the 389 MHADA buildings did not qualify for redevelopment as they had been redeveloped by MHADA itself in the past. “To make them qualify for redevelopment by private builders, we have inserted an additional sub section in rule 33 of development control regulations. The buildings will now be eligible for FSI 3 with an additional 35 per cent fungible FSI and incentives. This will prove to be a boon for more than 1.5 lakh people living in 30,000 tenements in these building,” Shinde said.

Earlier on Friday, replying to the attention motion of Congress MLA Varsha Gaikwad on Dharavi slum redevelopment project, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis announced in the state legislative assembly that all the residents of the area will be accommodated in the redevelopment, adding there was a plan of having a rental housing scheme for non-eligible slum dwellers.

“The slum dwellers who are living in Dharavi till 2011 will be getting a permanent house in the project free-of-cost and others will get houses at the minimum construction cost. They will be accommodated under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) scheme. For those who don’t have money to pay minimum cost, there will be rental housing scheme,” Fadnavis said.

The deputy CM also said the government would try to accommodate all 5,000 industrial units, which are non-polluting and non-hazardous, in Dharavi as per the BMC’s Development Plan 2034.

The government will also set up a one-point contact system to answer the queries of slum dwellers. Besides, a corpus will be there to ensure that residents of rehabilitation buildings don’t have to spend on maintenance of the structures from their own pockets. A 47-acre piece of land has been given to the state by Railways to aid the transition of the slum dwellers to rehabilitation buildings. “It is going to be a game changer for the project,” said Fadnavis.