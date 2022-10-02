Watch: Crowd cheers as Rahul Gandhi addresses rally amid heavy rains in Mysuru

“Neither rain, nor heat can stop this yatra,” Congress MP Rahul Gandhi said while addressing a rally amid heavy rains in Mysuru on Sunday evening.

As the senior Congress leader, who is currently in Karnataka for Congress’ ongoing ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, continued his speech amid incessant rain, the gathering cheered for him and raised slogans in his support. He thanked his supporters for walking along with him in the rally and listening to him and supporting him despite the heavy downpour.

Rahul Gandhi said Sunday that his Bharat Jodo Yatra is a battle with the ideology which killed Mahatma Gandhi. Taking part in the Gandhi Jayanthi celebration at the Khadi Gramodyog Centre in Badanavalu in Karnataka’s Mysuru district, Rahul said that the hard-won freedoms of the people of the country eroded in the last eight years under the BJP rule.

with PTI inputs