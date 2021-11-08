‘No jeans’ circular by Mysuru pre-university board official withdrawn after criticism

Hours after a circular was issued by the Deputy Director of Pre-University Education in Karnataka’s Mysuru district instructing employees at PU colleges not to wear jeans and T-shirts, it was withdrawn following resentment among teachers and non-teaching staff.

According to the circular issued by D K Srinivasa Murthy, principals of PU colleges were asked to implement the order and submit an action report by November 10. Reacting to the same, a PU college lecturer told The Indian Express that several staff members like him “were astounded” to see the order being passed on by their principal.

“Initially, we even thought it was a fake WhatsApp forward, but our principal confirmed that the order was genuine and was issued by the DDPU. We expressed our displeasure on the same as we thought such instructions were unnecessary. However, later in the evening, we were informed that the circular was withdrawn,” the lecturer explained.

The circular issued Saturday further mentioned that the Deputy Commissioner (DC) of the district would make “surprise visits” at colleges to assess implementation of the order. However, Mysuru DC Badagi Gautham distanced himself from the issue explaining that he came to know about the matter “only after the said circular was withdrawn”.

Meanwhile, repeated attempts by The Indian Express to reach Murthy went unanswered.