Mysuru Dasara concludes, cops peg turnout of revellers at 5 lakh

The grand scale celebrations of Mysuru Dasara concluded Wednesday with a spectacular procession carrying the idol of goddess Chamundeshwari in the streets of the heritage city of Mysuru in Karnataka.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai offered pooja to ‘Nandi Dhwaja’ on Wednesday afternoon before the procession left the Amba Vilas palace. The procession also consisted of a number of artists and cultural groups and 47 tableaux from various districts, depicting the regional culture heritage. The procession covered a distance of about five km before ending at Bannimantapa.

The procession which started in the evening and ended at the Bannimantap grounds where a torchlight parade was organised. Dasara celebrations, which is the Naada Habba (state festival), was restricted to Amba Vilas for two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic and this year, the state government organised it in a grand manner.

According to the district administration, at least five lakh people participated in the celebrations and more than 5,000 police personnel were deployed for security.

After inauguration, said that this year’s Dasara celebration has been on a grand scale where lakhs of people have participated. “All the events and programmes during the last nine days have been successful,” he added.

The procession, which usually starts between 2 pm-3.30 pm, started exactly at 5.38 pm as suggested by the priests. The Dasara procession is held on the day of ‘Vijayadashami’, to signify the victory of good over evil.

The tradition of the Dasara procession continues to this day, with the idol of the presiding deity of the Mysuru city, Goddess Chamundeshwari, being taken out in a procession on the 750 kg howdah. Dasara was celebrated by the rulers of the Vijayanagar empire and the tradition was inherited by the Wodeyars of Mysuru. Festivities were first started in Mysuru by the Wadiyar King, Raja Wodeyar I, in the year 1610.

This time, 57-year-old Abhimanyu, the elephant, carried the 750 kg golden howdah on its back and was accompanied by Lakshmi and Chaitra (kumki elephants) besides other jumbos. Arjuna, the elephant which is now 63, has now retired and participated as the Nishane elephant in the procession.

Prior to Vijaya Dashami, over the nine days of Navaratri, the city celebrated several events each day which included food mela, flower show, cultural programmes, farmers’ Dasara, women’s Dasara, yuva Dasara, children’s Dasara, sports Dasara and many more. Many of Mysuru’s streets, buildings and circles were decked up with lighting attracting lakhs of visitors.