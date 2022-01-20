Karnataka: Man killed in row over missing pigeons with neighbours in Mysuru

January 20, 2022 4:06:25 pm
The Mysuru district police have detained two men for allegedly killing a 41-year-old man in a quarrel over missing pigeons at Sunnadakeri.
The police on Thursday said that the victim Govinda Raju died during a fight with neighbours on Tuesday after he had alleged that they had taken away his son’s pigeons.
“Govinda Raju’s son had a few pigeons, a few of which were allegedly stolen a few days ago. Raju accused their neighbours of being involved, which escalated into an altercation, and he was pushed to the ground by a few neighbours. He sustained severe head injuries, to which he succumbed later,” the police said.
The police have registered an FIR and detained two youths involved in the incident. Two others are are absconding, the police added.
