Mumbai police arrest two for theft at Zoya Akhtar-Reema Kagti office as 66 hard discs go missing

One of the suspects is the office boy at the Bandra office of Tiger Baby Digital LLP, owned by Zoya Akhtar (left) and Reema Kagti (right)

The Mumbai police on Monday arrested an employee of Bollywood filmmakers Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti’s production company for allegedly stealing 66 hard discs worth Rs 13 lakh from their Bandra office. They have also arrested another individual who purchased the stolen property.

The suspects have been identified as Mohammad Khan, 28, who worked as an office boy at Tiger Baby Digital LLP for the past seven years, and Ritesh Shah, 48. Both have been remanded in police custody until May 29, according to an officer.

The Bandra police registered a First Information Report (FIR) on Sunday based on a complaint from an executive assistant at the office. The police said there were 11 employees at the Bandra office, and the production house stored the shooting footage on hard discs kept in a cupboard in their Bandra office.