Mumbai police arrest two for theft at Zoya Akhtar-Reema Kagti office as 66 hard discs go missing

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The Mumbai police on Monday arrested an employee of Bollywood filmmakers Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti’s production company for allegedly stealing 66 hard discs worth Rs 13 lakh from their Bandra office. They have also arrested another individual who purchased the stolen property.
The suspects have been identified as Mohammad Khan, 28, who worked as an office boy at Tiger Baby Digital LLP for the past seven years, and Ritesh Shah, 48. Both have been remanded in police custody until May 29, according to an officer.
The Bandra police registered a First Information Report (FIR) on Sunday based on a complaint from an executive assistant at the office. The police said there were 11 employees at the Bandra office, and the production house stored the shooting footage on hard discs kept in a cupboard in their Bandra office.
According to the police, the theft was discovered on May 21 when an employee asked Khan to retrieve a specific hard disc. Khan replied that he could not find it. When the employee checked the cupboard, they found some partially burnt boxes and noticed that the hard discs were missing. However, there were no burn marks on the cupboard, suggesting that the boxes had been removed and set on fire elsewhere.
Given the suspicions, an audit was conducted in the office, which revealed that 66 hard discs containing data from films, OTT shows, and commercials were missing. Following the filing of the First Information Report (FIR), the police launched an investigation and interviewed the housekeeping staff.
During interrogation, Khan admitted to stealing some of the hard discs and selling them to Ritesh, leading to their arrests.
An officer stated that they are working to determine the whereabouts of the hard discs. “The accused are currently in our custody, and we are questioning them to find out where the hard discs are and to whom they were sold. We expect to have more clarity in a few days,” the officer added.
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