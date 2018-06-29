Zoroastrians’ opposition: MMRCL seeks early date for hearing petition

Bombay High Court (Express Photo by Pradeep Kocharekar/File) Bombay High Court (Express Photo by Pradeep Kocharekar/File)

The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) Thursday approached the Bombay High Court seeking an early date in a petition filed by five members of the Zoroastrian community, challenging the proposed tunnels of Mumbai Metro Line 3 Colaba-Bandra-SEEEPZ, going under the approximately 180-year-old HB Wadia Atash Behram and 120-year-old Zarthosti Anjuman Atash Behram, both the highest grade of fire temples. The petition states that the Metro work goes directly under the two Atash Behrams, which holds a special religious and spiritual significance for Zoroastrians.

MMRCL counsel told the court that the Metro construction work is in progress and that they could reach the two Atash Behrams, which is at the junction of Princess street and Kalbadevi in 25 to 30 days and so the matter should be heard as early as possible. A division bench of Justice A S Oka and R I Chagle kept the matter for hearing on July 17. Senior Counsel Shyam Mehta told court that as per the previous order, High Priest of the Zoroastrian Community were directed to file their affidavits and since they have not appointed any lawyer they want the affidavits to be filed by the petitioner’s lawyer. The court permitted the petitioner’s lawyer to file the affidavits of the High Priest.

