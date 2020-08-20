Mumbai Police warn against non-essential travel, threaten to seize vehicles

However, the tweet received a lot of criticism on social media.(Twitter@MumbaiPolice)

The Mumbai Police late on Tuesday, through their official Twitter handle, warned people from stepping outside for any non-essential purpose.

They also threatened to seize their vehicles if they were found moving without any permit.

The tweet read, “Strict legal action will be taken and vehicles will be seized if any non-permitted & non-essential vehicular movement is noticed. This is not just against the rules but also not in favour of your own safety, at this crucial moment in Mumbai’s fight against #COVID19.”

A person tweeted, “@MumbaiPolice @CMOMaharashtra Are people allowed to go out and earn their livelihood or are you asking more people to commit suicide even after 5 months of lockdown. We are really confused even after complete unlock for what reasons are, we taking legal actions. Please clarify.”

“Why not act against people moving around everywhere in the city without masks? Have not seen the #MumbaiPolice acting against such offenders yet. Impounding vehicles which have occupants wearing masks is high handedness! This is discrimination. Address the real threat instead!” read another tweet.

Many twitter users seemed confused asking Mumbai Police and the Maharashtra Government to clarify further, while many wondered if going to malls or out of Mumbai was against the law.

“Is shopping considered essential? Because malls are open under govt order. Do we need to take permit to travel to malls?” another twitter user asked.

