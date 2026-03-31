Zirwal video row: Transgender person accuses brother of doctoring clip; FIR filed

Zirwal has not publicly commented in detail on the allegations, while police maintain that the authenticity of the video is still under investigation. (file)

In a fresh twist to the controversy involving NCP minister Narhari Zirwal, the transgender person seen in the viral video with him has filed a police complaint against her own brother, accusing him of doctoring the clip and using it to extort money.

The case was initially registered at the Marine Drive police station based on the complainant’s statement and later transferred to the Cuffe Parade police station, as the minister’s official residence falls under its jurisdiction.

According to police, the 35-year-old complainant approached the Marine Drive police station last week after a video allegedly showing Zirwal, the complainant, and another person inside a bedroom surfaced online. In her statement, she alleged that her brother had morphed old footage using AI tools to create misleading content and used it to threaten and blackmail her.