Zirwal video row: Transgender person accuses brother of doctoring clip; FIR filed

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In a fresh twist to the controversy involving NCP minister Narhari Zirwal, the transgender person seen in the viral video with him has filed a police complaint against her own brother, accusing him of doctoring the clip and using it to extort money.
The case was initially registered at the Marine Drive police station based on the complainant’s statement and later transferred to the Cuffe Parade police station, as the minister’s official residence falls under its jurisdiction.
According to police, the 35-year-old complainant approached the Marine Drive police station last week after a video allegedly showing Zirwal, the complainant, and another person inside a bedroom surfaced online. In her statement, she alleged that her brother had morphed old footage using AI tools to create misleading content and used it to threaten and blackmail her.
An FIR has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Information Technology Act for criminal intimidation and related offences.
Police officials said the video appears to have been recorded in the presence of a third person, raising questions about who filmed it and under what circumstances. “We are examining when the video was recorded, who shot it, and whether it has been altered,” an officer said, adding that cyber experts have been roped in to analyse the clip.
The complainant has also alleged that her brother was pressuring her to help him secure a job in the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), a department currently handled by Zirwal.
The controversy erupted after the video went viral on social media, triggering political attention and scrutiny. Zirwal has not publicly commented in detail on the allegations, while police maintain that the authenticity of the video is still under investigation.
The development comes amid a series of controversies involving the NCP. Recently, a staff member linked to Zirwal was caught allegedly accepting a bribe at Mantralaya, while the party has also faced embarrassment over other high-profile cases, including the arrest of self-styled godman Ashok Kharat in a rape case and the resignation of party leader Rupali Chakankar as chairperson of the state women’s commission.
With the latest FIR shifting the focus to alleged manipulation and extortion, investigators are now probing multiple angles, including the origin of the video, possible tampering, and the role of individuals involved in its circulation.
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