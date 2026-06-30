Mysterious watermelon deaths, mass poisoning attempt: Why zinc phosphide’s a headache for police

From the mysterious deaths of four members of a south Mumbai family earlier this year to an alleged mass poisoning attempt during a Muharram procession last week, the misuse of zinc phosphide, a rodenticide primarily used as rat poison and to protect agricultural produce, has become a headache for law enforcement agencies in recent months.

When swallowed, zinc phosphide reacts with hydrochloric acid in the stomach and releases phosphine gas — an extremely poisonous substance capable of rapidly damaging internal organs, making it lethal. Officials say that, given its toxic nature, its supply should be regulated. However, its widespread household applications mean these products are hardly regulated, and their usage is difficult to monitor.

Its easy availability as rat poison in stores and through online portals willing to ship large quantities — such as the 50 kg of zinc phosphide allegedly ordered online in the recent mass poisoning attempt — has made it an accessible option for those seeking to harm themselves or others. What further complicates the issue is the lack of any visible action toward regulating its sale.

Four members of the south Mumbai-based Dokadia family died under mysterious circumstances on April 26, hours after consuming a watermelon they had purchased locally. Forensic reports attributed their deaths to zinc phosphide poisoning, with the mystery of how the grey-coloured chemical compound entered their system continuing to this day.

The second, and more deliberate, use of the chemical involved a 39-year-old man who allegedly ordered nearly 50 kg of zinc phosphide from a supplier in Indore through an online portal, filled capsules with it, and distributed them during a Muharram procession.

Officials said that neither the police nor the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulates the supply of the chemical. An FDA official said that while medicines come under its purview, insecticides such as zinc phosphide do not.

An official said that, under the Insecticides Act, 1968, zinc phosphide is included in the schedule of regulated substances. Section 27 of the Act, which deals with the prohibition of the sale of insecticides for reasons of public safety, states that if the government is of the opinion that an insecticide poses a risk to human beings or animals, it can prohibit its sale and distribution.

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A government official said that pesticides such as zinc phosphide fall under the Department of Agriculture and are overseen by the Central Insecticides Board and Registration Committee (CIB&RC). The body, headquartered in Faridabad, Haryana, has five branches, one of which deals with such matters and operates a laboratory where samples are sent for testing.

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A government official said, “However, when it comes to stocking, permission for the same falls under the jurisdiction of licensing inspectors. In this particular instance, nearly 40 kg was ordered online, so it should also be examined whether online portals should be allowed to sell such large quantities.” The official added, “There are some online portals that are notorious for supplying large quantities of such chemicals without conducting any checks.”

Calls and messages to State Agriculture Commissioner Suraj Mandhare did not elicit any response.