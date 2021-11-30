Zilla Parishad, Panchayat Samiti seats to go up, Bill soon in House

The Maharashtra cabinet on Monday decided to increase the seats in Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samitis and the bill will be introduced in the winter session.

As per the decision, the number of Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti members will now go up from 2,000 to 2,248 and from 4,000 to 4,496 respectively in the state. An increase in one member of Zilla Parishad means two members of the Panchayat Samitis will increase, said an official.

At present, there are a minimum of 50 and a maximum of 75 elected members in the Zilla Parishad. Now a decision has been taken to increase the minimum seats to 55 and the maximum seats to 85 by amending the Maharashtra Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti Act, 1961.

The cabinet also decided to grant a one-year extension for submitting the caste validity certificate of the backward class candidates who will contest the local bodies elections. The decision will be applicable to all local bodies such as Municipal Corporations, Municipal Councils, Nagar Panchayat, Zilla Parishad, Panchayat Samiti and Gram Panchayat.

The caste validity certificate is required to be submitted at the time of filing the nomination by the backward class candidates. The decision has been taken as many backward class candidates are facing difficulties in getting the caste validity certificates due to the pandemic, said an official. An ordinance will be promulgated to give effect to this decision. The state cabinet also asked the administration to fill the vacant seats of the caste validity committees so that the process can be fast-tracked.

Meanwhile, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Monday signed the file to promulgate an ordinance to increase the 9 corporator seats taking the total numbers from 227 to 236 in Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. The cabinet had taken the decision on November 10 and the government sent a file to the Governor on November 16. The delay in signing the file by the Governor had led to the speculation that BMC polls could be deferred. With the Governor’s approval, the elections for 236 seats of BMC are likely to be held early next year.