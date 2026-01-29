Zilla parishad, panchayat samiti polls postponed to Feb 7, counting on Feb 9

The polling, which was earlier scheduled for February 5, will now be held on February 7. Counting of votes has been postponed from February 7 to 9.

By: Express News Service
2 min readMumbaiJan 29, 2026 10:19 PM IST
pollingThe election programme for these local body polls was announced on January 13.
The State Election Commission has rescheduled the remaining phases of elections to 12 zilla parishads and 125 panchayat samitis in Maharashtra following the declaration of a three-day state mourning after the death of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

The election programme for these local body polls was announced on January 13. Processes such as filing and withdrawal of nominations, allotment of symbols, and publication of the final list of candidates have already been completed. Polling, counting of votes and notification of elected members were the remaining stages.

The Supreme Court had allowed only a two-week extension beyond January 31, 2026, for completion of the elections. However, following Ajit Pawar’s accidental death on January 28, the state government declared mourning from January 28 to 30. Taking this period into account, the State Election Commission revised the election schedule.

“District Collectors concerned will issue the revised notification on January 31. Voting will take place on February 7 from 7.30 am to 5.30 pm. Campaigning will end at 10 pm on February 5,” the notification issued by the SEC said, adding that counting of votes will begin at 10 am on February 9 at designated centres. The Model Code of

Conduct will be lifted after the results are declared. The names of elected members will be published in the government gazette by February 11, 2026.

