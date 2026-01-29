Zilla parishad, panchayat samiti polls postponed to Feb 7, counting on Feb 9

The State Election Commission has rescheduled the remaining phases of elections to 12 zilla parishads and 125 panchayat samitis in Maharashtra following the declaration of a three-day state mourning after the death of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

The polling, which was earlier scheduled for February 5, will now be held on February 7. Counting of votes has been postponed from February 7 to 9.

The election programme for these local body polls was announced on January 13. Processes such as filing and withdrawal of nominations, allotment of symbols, and publication of the final list of candidates have already been completed. Polling, counting of votes and notification of elected members were the remaining stages.