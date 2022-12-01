‘Zero Scrap Mission’: Central Railway earns over Rs 283 cr by selling scrap from April-November

The Central Railway Thursday said it has embarked on a ‘Zero Scrap Mission’ to make all stations, sections, installations, depots, workshops, sheds and workplaces across all divisions scrap-free by selling the scrap.

In the current financial year, 2022-23, between April and November, the Central Railway earned Rs 283.61 crore from the sale of scrap which is 29.54 per cent higher than the proportionate target of Rs 218.92 crore till November 2022 and the highest ever sale in the April to November period. The sale in the same period last year was Rs 280.18 crore.

Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager, Central Railway, said the disposal of scrap has not only helped in generating revenue but also to keep the premises clean and environment friendly. He also said that Central Railway will work in a mission mode to sell all identified scrap materials at various locations.