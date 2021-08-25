Zeeshan Siddiqui appointed as Mumbai Youth Congress president

Bandra East MLA Zeeshan Siddiqui has been appointed as the Mumbai Youth Congress president. Siddiqui is the son of former minister and ex-Bandra West MLA Baba Siddiqui.

As the results of the election to the Mumbai Youth Congress president’s post, which held last year, were not declared in time, Siddiqui had blamed city Congress chief Bhai Jagtap for the delay as he backed Siddiqui’s rival Suraj Singh Thakur.

Thakur has been appointed as the working president of the Mumbai Youth Congress.

Jagtap said, “The poll process started in November- December 2020, much before I became the Mumbai Congress president. It is true that I supported Thakur, but after Siddiqui was appointed as the Mumbai Youth Congress chief, I called him up to congratulate. I will take him along.”

Siddiqui said, “My aim is to strengthen the party in Mumbai and make more youths join the Congress. We will work to win the BMC elections. I will ask my party to give a lot of tickets to the youth. I got a chance to fight the assembly polls when I was 27. We want more youths to become Congress corporators.”