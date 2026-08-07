Zeeshan Siddique gets threat: Mumbai police probe viral audio, gangster link

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The Mumbai police have registered a non‑cognisable offence after Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Zeeshan Siddique allegedly received a threat from gangster Zeeshan Akhtar on online platforms.
A police official told The Indian Express that Siddique’s sister approached the Bandra police after hearing a viral online clip. “She said that she heard the clip on social media. Based on her complaint, we have registered an NC [non-cognisable offence]. We are currently investigating if the viral clip is authentic,” the police official said, speaking on the condition of anonymity.
In the viral audio clip, a man purportedly introduces himself as gangster Zeeshan Akhtar and tells Siddique he should tighten his security. “As you know, I have killed your father, and now it’s your turn. Beef up your security as I have issued your death warrant. I have found your involvement in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case,” the clip purportedly states.
The Indian Express could not independently verify the authenticity of the clip.
The police said they are investigating if Akhtar sent the clip. “Right now, Zeeshan Siddique has not come forward to complain. We are checking if the voice recording is really of Zeeshan Akhtar or not,” a police official said.
Zeeshan Siddique, a former MLA, has been receiving threats after his father, Baba Siddique, was shot dead outside his Bandra office in October 2024. Zeeshan Akhtar, who was allegedly involved in the attack, has been absconding. In its chargesheet in the case, the Mumbai police named Lawrence Bishnoi as the mastermind of Baba Siddique’s murder.
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