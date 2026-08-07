Zeeshan Siddique gets threat: Mumbai police probe viral audio, gangster link

Zeeshan Siddique, a former MLA, has been receiving threats after his father, Baba Siddique, was shot dead outside his Bandra office in October 2024. (File Photo)

The Mumbai police have registered a non‑cognisable offence after Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Zeeshan Siddique allegedly received a threat from gangster Zeeshan Akhtar on online platforms.

A police official told The Indian Express that Siddique’s sister approached the Bandra police after hearing a viral online clip. “She said that she heard the clip on social media. Based on her complaint, we have registered an NC [non-cognisable offence]. We are currently investigating if the viral clip is authentic,” the police official said, speaking on the condition of anonymity.

In the viral audio clip, a man purportedly introduces himself as gangster Zeeshan Akhtar and tells Siddique he should tighten his security. “As you know, I have killed your father, and now it’s your turn. Beef up your security as I have issued your death warrant. I have found your involvement in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case,” the clip purportedly states.