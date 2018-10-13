Zakir Naik’s five properties in Mumbai: Court orders attachment of ‘one-half undivided share’

Zakir Naik (File photo) Zakir Naik (File photo)

A special court on Thursday ordered the attachment of “one-half undivided share” of Zakir Naik’s five properties in Mumbai on an application made by the National Investigation Agency. The properties include a shop measuring 1,360 sqft in a building in Crystal Residency in Mazgaon, two flats in Jasmine Apartments, also in Mazgaon, and two flats in Maria Heights in the same area.

Naik, the founder of Islamic Research Foundation, is booked by the NIA on charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. On Thursday, a special court in Mumbai ordered the collector of Mumbai district to attach the “one-half undivided share” of Naik’s properties until further orders.

The NIA had earlier filed a miscellaneous application seeking attachment of Naik’s properties, as he has not appeared before the court despite a pending non-bailable warrant issued against him.

The NIA had made a request to declare him a proclaimed offender last year to ensure that he appears before the agency for the probe. This was followed by the NIA’s plea to attach his properties.

