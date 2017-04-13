Zakir Naik won’t appear unless compelled by law: ED to court

The ENFORCEMENT Directorate, while arguing for a non-bailable warrant against televangelist Zakir Naik, has claimed that he may not appear unless “compelled by law”. The ED submitted before the special court that Naik was residing in the United Arab Emirates. In the plea filed by ED through advocate Hiten Venegaonkar, the agency claimed that the Islamic Research Foundation founder’s conduct towards the investigation has been “non-cooperative”.

“There is reasonable apprehension that the accused may be tampering with the crucial evidence in and outside India. The accused has prima facie committed the offence of money laundering which is having international ramifications,” the ED claimed stating his custodial interrogation was necessary to ascertain the trail of the proceeds of crime.

Naik had responded to ED, saying he is an NRI. He had admitted to having received summons by his brother and that it could not be construed as proper service.

He also said he was facing an “extremely hostile environment and atmosphere making a fair probe impossible” and requested for granting at least a few months time to appear personally.

In another reply to the ED, he also said he should be furnished with a detailed questionnaire and a list of documents required to be submitted to be forwarded to his email for his response as he was out of India. He said he was willing to furnish all evidence and material through email, video conferencing or telephonic conversation.

The ED, however, has called his absence a “hindrance” to the investigation and sought his presence under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. The court will decide on the ED’s plea on Thursday.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App