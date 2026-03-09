Ramadan giving: How Zakat is being channelled to transform lives across India

During the holy month of Ramadan, charity takes on special significance for Muslims across the world. Along with fasting and prayer, many use this period to fulfil their obligation of Zakat, a mandatory form of charity in Islam that requires financially able Muslims to contribute a portion of their wealth to those in need.

What is Zakat

Zakat is one of the five pillars of Islam and is intended to ensure that wealth circulates within society and reaches vulnerable sections of the community. It is generally calculated at 2.5 per cent of an individual’s savings, assets and accumulated wealth, provided it exceeds a minimum threshold known as nisab, which is determined based on the value of gold or silver. Those whose wealth equals the value of 87.5 grams of gold or 612.36 grams of silver are required to contribute Zakat.

In India, where Muslims constitute about 17.18 crore people or 14.2 per cent of the population, the amount distributed as Zakat each year is believed to be substantial, although there is no precise estimate. A statistical paper presented at a seminar organised by the Zakat Foundation of India in 2005 had estimated the figure at around ₹10,000 crore based on household income data of different religious groups.

Community activists believe that with rising incomes and population growth, the amount has increased significantly and could now be between ₹10,000 crore and ₹40,000 crore annually, particularly during Ramadan when many people prefer to discharge the obligation.

From charity to structured impact

Much of this charity is often distributed informally or in small amounts, which limits its long term impact. In recent years, several organisations have begun encouraging donors to channel Zakat through structured initiatives aimed at addressing issues such as education, poverty alleviation and legal aid.

One such effort is being led by the Mumbai based Association of Muslim Professionals, which has launched a nationwide campaign to support the education of economically disadvantaged students. The initiative encourages donors to sponsor a child’s education for an academic year with a contribution of ₹10,000, with the goal of supporting 10,000 students across more than 200 districts in India.

Students are identified through a verification process and the funds are transferred directly to educational institutions to ensure the assistance is used for school fees and related academic expenses.

“Every year, large amounts are distributed as Zakat in India, but the impact often remains limited because the funds are dispersed and unorganised. When community organisations channel these contributions through structured programmes, the support can reach those who need it most and create far greater long term impact,” said Aamir Edresy, founder president of the Association of Muslim Professionals, explaining the idea behind the initiative.

Zakat for legal aid and justice

Apart from education, Zakat funds are also being used to expand access to justice. Organisations such as the Mumbai based Global Care Foundation work with undertrial prisoners who remain in jail because they cannot afford legal representation or bail.

According to the organisation, it helped facilitate the release of more than 490 non habitual undertrial prisoners from jails in Mumbai, Pune and Nashik in 2025 by providing legal and financial support. The foundation also runs legal aid clinics in Mumbai, Govandi and Mumbra where volunteers provide guidance to families facing legal challenges.

Zakat money is also being used to support legal assistance for prisoners through initiatives run by organisations such as Jamiat Ulama i Hind.

“Islamic teachings specify several categories of people who can receive Zakat, including those who are in captivity or distress. Today, many undertrials remain in prison not because they are convicted, but because they lack the financial means to pursue their cases or secure legal representation. Zakat funds can therefore play an important role in helping such individuals access justice,” said advocate Shahid Nadeem, legal advisor to Jamiat Ulama i Hind.

According to the organisation, such support has helped provide legal assistance to more than 500 disadvantaged prisoners, many of whom have subsequently secured bail or acquittal.

Creating a cycle of community support

Across Maharashtra and other parts of the country, similar initiatives are emerging where community groups collect and distribute Zakat in a more organised manner to assist families facing financial hardship.

In some cases, beneficiaries who receive help through Zakat supported programmes later return to contribute when their circumstances improve, creating a cycle of community support.

“In many instances, students whose education was supported through Zakat later return to contribute once they are financially stable. We have seen several beneficiaries come back to support others after their own situation improves. Beyond addressing immediate hardship, Zakat also nurtures a sense of responsibility and encourages a culture of mutual support within the community,” said Imtiaz Shaikh, a member of Baitul Mal, an organisation that collects and distributes Zakat funds to those in need.