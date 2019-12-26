Yuva Sena to urge CM to cancel student polls

Yuva Sena secretary Varun Sardesai Yuva Sena secretary Varun Sardesai

The Yuva Sena, the youth wing of Shiv Sena which had opposed student elections when they were first announced earlier this year, now plans to renew its demand with a Sena chief minister leading the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in the state. The Yuva Sena plans to place its demand before Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray next week.

Student elections in the state were slated for August-September this year after a gap of 25 years, but were postponed by the government citing “need for security staff for the Assembly elections”. The Maharashtra Public Universities Act 2016 has provision for conducting student elections.

Former Higher Education Minister Vinod Tawde had announced in 2018 that the elections would take place in all 11 state universities and its affiliated colleges, but due to legal issues were expected to be held this year. The University Students Council was set to be formed on September 30.

Yuva Sena secretary Varun Sardesai told The Indian Express, “We had made the demand (to cancel student elections) to the previous government and the demand still stands. Tawde had convened a joint meeting of representatives from all youth wings to discuss the elections… everyone apart from the ABVP said they don’t want student elections. Yet, they went ahead with the announcement,” he said.

“First of all, why do you want to bring politics into college? Once there are elections in colleges, everyone is going to be dragged into this circus of politics. Because students are at a tender age, they may not know what is right or wrong. It is very easy to instigate them. Any university which cannot perform the basic duties, for instance, giving out results on time, can they conduct elections,” he asked.

“A student council is formed after two months of election process. What powers are we giving university representatives? Can they make any substantial change? The senate happens only twice a year, where the budget is pre-decided. They note your opinion but do what they want to do. Today there are countless politicians who have not emerged as a result of student politics,” he said.

