‘Yuva Sena to focus on job-based education, sub-centres in districts’

Yuva Sena secretary Varun Sardesai began as the president of a college unit of Yuva Sena over eight years ago, and now handles Shiv Sena’s social media. Sardesai is Aaditya Thackeray’s cousin and was a part of the party’s war-room in the recent state election. He speaks to Abha Goradia & Vishwas Waghmode about Yuva Sena’s plans for expansion and key issues it will focus upon.

Now with a CM from Shiv Sena, what are the expansion plans of Yuva Sena?

Our cadre base is spread all across the state. It is also true that we have not been able to capitalise this for university elections. Immediate plan is to establish a strong foothold in all universities, including in Marathwada and Pune. Yuva Sena will contest every senate election. Last time, as Yuva Sena, we fought strongly only in Mumbai and left other elections to our local cadre. I’m sure we will perform much better in upcoming elections. Aaditya Thackeray conducted at least 40 “Aaditya samvad”, where he spoke to students and was open to criticism as well. A lot of youths said things that were not pleasant to hear but he was the only leader who accepted criticism in the right spirit and is a popular leader.

Tell us about Yuva Sena’s future course of action.

The Yuva Sena, led by Aaditya, has a good symbiotic relationship between the youth wing and parent organisation. All of us sat together and prepared the manifesto. Shiv Sena manifesto has all demands of Yuva Sena. One of our priority areas is education. In the past 10 years, we have been trying to bring reforms in education. Two years ago, we had Mumbai University senate elections, which Yuva Sena also contested and won 10 out of 10 seats. After that we have given many recommendations but we did not have a chief minister from our party, the education minister was from our former ally. There were lot of suggestions for the welfare of students but were refuted only because we were the ones suggesting them.

What were some of the suggestions you had made?

MU has nearly 800 colleges. Every year, the problems remain the same. Papers are leaked, results are not announced on time. Our first demand was that there should be sub-centres in every district. In Kalyan, we followed up with the mayor and asked for handing over of land to MU. Ratnagiri sub-centre has been functional but Palghar still doesn’t have one. Syllabus reforms will happen in due course of time but certain basic issues can be easily solved. Our first priority would be streamlining certain things. There should be a sub-centre in Ahmednagar, where majority of students travel long distances to go to Pune University. Marathwada University faces the same issue. It will be one of the key issues we will focus on.

Any student outreach programme on the cards?

Even when we were in coalition with BJP, things were not well between us. Now that we are in government with NCP and Congress, our focus will be on job-based education. MIDCs are established throughout the state but the workforce required has no correlation with current education system. We are just churning out BAs, BComs, BScs, engineers and architects. We have formed a delegation and already met vice chancellors of universities. We are now planning to do a joint meeting of all vice chancellors of state universities, representatives from all youth wings, and the higher and technical education minister.

What are some of the reforms you plan to propose?

We recently submitted a letter to the CM against the irregular fee hikes by schools. Instead of 76 per cent approval by parents, we have asked it to be made 100 per cent. Schools should take into consideration inputs of all parents. We will be asking for student elections to be cancelled. We wish to ensure that basic facilities are provided by universities, employment-based courses are taught by them. We want to ensure junior colleges which are given permission to operate provide their students with all requisite facilities.

