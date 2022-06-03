Yuva Sena objects to ‘outsider’ as director in Garware institute

Senate members from Yuva Sena have objected to the appointment of Keyur Nayak to the post of Director of Garware Institute of Career Education and Development, founded by Mumbai University. As Nayak hails from Gujarat, The Sena’s youth wing members are questioning if an outsider was appointed by the university under political pressure when it could have been someone equally qualified person from the home state.

Questioning the appointment, Yuva Sena member Pradeep Sawant, who is also a senior Senate member, said, “It is after we objected, we are now told that there were only two applications for the said post. Both were from outside of Maharashtra, from Jharkhand and Gujarat each. In that case, the university administration could have waited to receive more applications.”

Sawant pointed out how appointments on vacant posts in the university have been put on hold in the past if there was no candidate according to the expectations. He continued, “Then the hurry in this appointment makes us question if there was any political pressure for it.”

The Yuva Sena also complained how none of the members from different university bodies such as the management council, and senate were informed about the new appointment, which is generally the practice.

Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant also expressed disappointment on the same. “It is unfortunate that the varsity did not get any adequately qualified person from Maharashtra for the post,” said Samant, adding that he will not comment more on this as he is then blamed for violating the university’s autonomy.

🚨 Limited Time Offer | Express Premium with ad-lite for just Rs 2/ day 👉🏽 Click here to subscribe 🚨

However, the university administration said that the appointment was done according to the prescribed process and without any political interference. “Advertisement was issued for the post explaining required qualifications. Applications were received and after the due process appointment was confirmed,” said a Mumbai University official.