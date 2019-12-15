Yuva Sena members write to Uddhav Thackeray against colleges started by private coaching classes

The Yuva Sena members have alleged that then school education minister Vinod Tawde, in the academic year 2018-2019 gave permission to Rao Junior College without following the law and due procedures. (File) The Yuva Sena members have alleged that then school education minister Vinod Tawde, in the academic year 2018-2019 gave permission to Rao Junior College without following the law and due procedures. (File)

Yuva Sena members, who are part of the University of Mumbai Senate have written to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, complaining against coaching classes that simultaneously operate as junior colleges.

Recently, Rao IIT academy, which runs the junior colleges, courted controversy for being denied an index number by the state board for not meeting infrastructural norms. On December 2, the junior college was issued a letter by the office of deputy director of education, stating that the college has not fulfilled the terms and conditions which need to be fulfilled for state board’s recognition.

All students belonging to the academy were then enrolled for HSC exams using the index number of other colleges.

The Yuva Sena members have alleged that then school education minister Vinod Tawde, in the academic year 2018-2019 gave permission to Rao Junior College without following the law and due procedures. Rao Junior College operates junior college at five places in the city. Out of these five places, neither of the place offers students the basic facilities required from a college. All the five colleges operate out of 3-4 rooms of residential or commercial buildings.

Members have also alleged that besides Rao Junior College, Allen Junior College and Laqsya Junior College Have cheated students by admitting them to class 11.

The members have appealed the chief minister to form a high level inquiry committee to look into the matter.

Despite repeated attempts, Tawde remained unavailable for comment.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App