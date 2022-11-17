scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 16, 2022

Yuva Sena members detained for protest

The Yuva Sena members alleged that MU denied them information on Somaiya's PhD that he completed in 2005. "We have been demanding information from MU authorities for the last six month.

Members of the Yuva Sena, the youth wing of Shiv Sena (UBT), were on Wednesday detained by the BKC police station from the Ambedkar Bhavan in Mumbai University’s (MU) Kalina campus for raising question against the PhD granted to BJP leader Kirit Somaiya by the university.

The Yuva Sena members alleged that MU denied them information on Somaiya’s PhD that he completed in 2005. “We have been demanding information from MU authorities for the last six month. An RTI application was also filed but there was no response,” said Pradeep Sawant from the Yuva Sena, also a former MU Senate member.

When contacted, Kirit Somaiya said, “Everything is available in the public domain. Why don’t you ask them the reason for protest?” This comes after Somaiya took to Twitter in October to congratulate his son Neil for obtaining a PhD degree from MU. Various student organisations, pointing out that the degree was awarded just over a year after PhD registration, demanded an inquiry into the process followed by MU.

