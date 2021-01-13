Yuva Sena holds protests over attack on police constable by ‘BJP workers’

A day after three persons attacked a Mumbai Police constable, Shiv Sena’s youth wing held protests in the city on Tuesday demanding strict action against BJP MLA Ram Kadam for reportedly shielding the three men, who the Yuva Sena claims are BJP workers.

The three men, who were riding a motorcycle, had collided with another vehicle driven by a woman, in Powai on Monday. An argument had ensued. The men had gone on to attack Constable Nitin Khairmode when he tried to take them to the police station. Among the three, one person has been booked and arrested on charges of assaulting a public servant. Subsequently, a purported audio conversation was leaked where a man, alleged to be Kadam, BJP MLA from Ghatkopar (West), is heard telling Khairmode to go easy on the accused, who he said were young and a police case might ruin their careers.

The Yuva Sena held protests at Shiv Sena Bhavan in Dadar, Worli and Bandra (East).

“Since the last few months, BJP has always taken the side of the anti-Mumbai and anti-Maharashtra people. Now, when three party workers attacked a police constable, Kadam, an elected representative, has taken the side of the party workers. The accused should not have been shielded,” said Amey Ghole, Yuva Sena treasurer and Sena corporator in BMC.

Ghole added that stern action should be taken against the three men and Kadam as per law. “A message needs to be sent out to the people in general that such acts will not be tolerated and to ensure that people are not encouraged to attack police personnel. We must respect the Mumbai Police.”

Yuva Sena secretary Varun Sardesai said a sedition case shou-ld be filed against the three men. Despite repeated attempts, Kadam was not available for comment.