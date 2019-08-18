Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray backs PM Modi, seeks law banning single-use plastic

Two days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the people to shun single-use plastic from October 2, Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray on Saturday urged the PM to draft legislation to ban such products across the country. “I congratulate him (PM Modi) for taking up the single-use plastic ban issue in his Independence Day speech. Now, I urge him to make a law banning single-use disposable plastic at the national level at the earliest. It will create a huge impact environmentally,” Aaditya told mediapersons.

He said that Sena MP Shrikant Shinde had also moved a private member bill seeking a ban on single-use disposable plastic. “The amount of garbage generation has reduced considerably following the ban on single-use disposable plastic by Maharashtra government,” he added.

In March 2017, the state environment department had banned the manufacture, usage, transport and distribution of plastic carry bags, single-use disposable items along with a ban on use of plastic and thermocol for decoration.

Aaditya, who was instrumental in bringing a ban on single-use disposal plastic items in the state, admitted that the plastic could be seen in some places due to lack of awareness and some of it was entering Maharashtra from other states. “But, wherever it is seen, action is being taken,” he added.

He said that the PM had earlier talked about Swachh Bharat scheme and it became a movement. Now, since he has spoken about single-use plastic ban, it will also become a movement across the country.

While addressing the nation on the 73rd Independence Day, the PM had said, “During my 2014 speech, I spoke about cleanliness. It became a movement in the country and the common man took it up with gusto. Today, I have another request. By October 2, on the birth anniversary of dear Bapu [Mahatma Gandhi], I want to urge the citizens to give up single-use plastic.”