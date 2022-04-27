Who was Yusuf Lakdawala whose links are being foisted by both Shiv Sena and BJP on each other?

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut Wednesday tweeted documents to show that arrested MP Navneet Rana had taken a loan of Rs 80 lakh from Yusuf Lakdawala, who Raut said had links with Dawood Ibrahim. In a counter to Raut’s claim, BJP leader Mohit Kamboj tweeted a photograph of Lakdawala with former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and also Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar.

Lakdawala, whose links are being foisted by both sides on each other, died of cancer in 2021 while he was incarcerated at the Arthur Road jail in connection with a money laundering case that was registered against him by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The agency had arrested him in May 2021 in connection with a case of land grabbing in Maharashtra’s Khandala.

The dispute was in connection with a plot of land in Khandala worth Rs 50 crore that belonged to well-known Hindi writer Mulk Raj Anand who had purchased it from the Nizam of Hyderabad. After the writer’s death, Lakdawala along with some of his associates had allegedly forged documents to show that his father had purchased the land from the Nizam in 1949 and that he was the owner.

In 2019, the Mumbai Police had registered a case of cheating and forgery against Lakdawala in connection with the land grab case. There was a lookout notice issued against him and he was arrested from Ahmedabad when he was about to leave the country and go to London for medical treatment. Later, he was released on bail.

The ED then registered a money laundering case against Lakdawala. The central agency issued summons to Lakdawala to join the probe, however, he did not respond. Eventually, a team went to his residence in May last year and brought him to the ED office for interrogation. He was later placed under arrest.

Lakdawala was lodged at the Arthur Road jail. In September last year, when he complained of his worsening health conditions, he was admitted to the J J Hospital. Later that day, he died due to medical complications and no foul play was suspected.

In 2010, there were allegations against Lakdawala for trying to encroach on the properties of yesteryear actress Sadhana. Eventually, she registered an FIR against him at the Santacruz police station. He was later acquitted in the case.

Lakdawala was also credited as one of the associate producers of the 1992 movie Yalgaar starring actors Feroz Khan and Sanjay Dutt.