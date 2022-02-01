Maharashtra student protests: YouTuber ‘Hindustani bhau’, aide arrested

The Dharavi police on Tuesday arrested YouTuber Vikas Fhatak (41) aka ‘Hindustani Bhau’ for his alleged role in orchestrating the riots in Dharavi where over 1,000 students, mostly minors, choked the roads and took to violence on Monday demanding the cancellation of offline board exams for Class 10 and 12 in view of the pandemic.

The protests took a violent turn in Mumbai and Nagpur with some students damaging private and police vehicles by pelting stones.

Fhatak, a resident of Khar danda in Khar (West) and his aide Ikrar Khan (25) have been arrested and will be produced before a magistrate court in Bandra.

The call for protest was allegedly given Fhatak, a social media influencer who reportedly makes abusive videos. On January 29, Fhatak had uploaded a video on Instagram asking students to “peacefully protest” with him against the government’s decision in Dharavi outside the residence of state School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad.

Following this, around 1,000 to 1,500 students gathered outside the minister’s residence between 12 pm to 4 pm on Monday. The police said the crowd swelled around 3 pm, when many students from far-off places like Thane, Kalyan, Badlapur, Vasai, Virar and places in Navi Mumbai reached the spot.

While the protests in Jalgaon and Aurangabad remained peaceful, in Mumbai and Nagpur, the local police had to resort to lathi-charge to disperse the mob.

An FIR has been registered against Fhatak and several others under IPC sections 353 (obstructing public servant from discharging duty),332 (causing hurt to public servant), 427 (mischief causing damage), 109 (abetment) and 114 (abettor present when offence committed), 143, 145, 146, 149 for unlawful assembly and rioting and 188, 269, 270 for violating Covid-19 guidelines. The police have also booked them under section 3 (mischief causing damage) of Prevention of Damage to Public Property act 1984.