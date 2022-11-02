Youths waiting for zilla parishad jobs since 2019 to launch protest in Pune

FACED WITH criticism over losing development projects and employment opportunities, the Maharashtra government is set to witness yet another agitation from unemployed youth.

Job aspirants who have been waiting since 2019 for recruitment into 13,514 vacant posts in zilla parishads – under the state rural development department – are set to launch a protest against the government from November 7 in Pune by holding a one-day fast.

The government had announced a recruitment drive for 13,514 vacant posts in March 2019. Over 20 lakh youth had applied for the same. The recruitment exam was to be held through the government’s Maha Portal. Each applicant had paid Rs 500 as application fee for the same.

As model code of conduct for Lok Sabha and then Assembly polls came into force in 2019, the exam was postponed. Later, due to allegations of misgovernance, the government did away with the Maha Portal website in 2020.

“Following this, five companies were selected to conduct the examination. However, it turned out that these companies were involved in scams and the government had to cancel their contract,” said Rahul Kavathekar, president of Competitive Exam Coordination Committee – an umbrella body representing students appearing for competitive exams.

Following this, on October 21, the government issued directions that the exam would now be held in March 2023. It added that the entire recruitment process – issuing advertisements and seeking applications, among others – would be repeated. It also directed that the Rs 500 collected from each applicant be returned.

To accommodate candidates who have crossed the eligible age due to the delay of four years, the government has decided to allow them to sit for the March 2023 exam.

“After wasting four years, the government has now decided to conduct the exams in March 2023. We do not know why the exam is being delayed further? We want the government to complete the procedure within a month,” said Kavathekar.

The AAP, meanwhile, has extended support to the agitation. “A number of lacunae in the recruitment process has put the future of lakhs of youth in dark. Our party will support the youth and join the protest in Pune,” said Dhananjay Shinde, Secretary of AAP’s Maharashtra unit.