Bombay HC steps in to rescue student after her social media post on Operation Sindoor

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday, October 27, quashed an FIR registered against a 20-year-old Pune engineering student over her last year’s social media post on Operation Sindoor, observing that a “youthful error of judgment cannot automatically be equated with a deliberate criminal act.”

Justice Milind N Jadhav also observed that the prosecution lacked a “sufficient factual foundation” to prove its case.

A single-judge bench was hearing the student’s criminal application, seeking quashing of the FIR, contending that she had merely reposted an Instagram post and deleted it within two hours.

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Following the controversy, the Sinhgad Academy of Engineering in Pune rusticated the engineering student.