Bombay HC steps in to rescue student after her social media post on Operation Sindoor

Quashing FIR against the Pune student for her social media post on Operation Sindoor, Justice Milind N Jadhav also observed that the prosecution lacked a "sufficient factual foundation" to prove its case.

Written by: Omkar Gokhale
3 min readUpdated: Oct 27, 2026 01:49 PM IST
A single-judge bench was hearing the student’s criminal application, seeking quashing of the FIR over her Operation Sindoor post (File photo)A single-judge bench was hearing the student’s criminal application, seeking quashing of the FIR over her Operation Sindoor post (File photo)
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The Bombay High Court on Tuesday, October 27, quashed an FIR registered against a 20-year-old Pune engineering student over her last year’s social media post on Operation Sindoor, observing that a “youthful error of judgment cannot automatically be equated with a deliberate criminal act.”

Justice Milind N Jadhav also observed that the prosecution lacked a “sufficient factual foundation” to prove its case.

A single-judge bench was hearing the student’s criminal application, seeking quashing of the FIR, contending that she had merely reposted an Instagram post and deleted it within two hours.

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Following the controversy, the Sinhgad Academy of Engineering in Pune rusticated the engineering student.

In the FIR, the Pune Police had said that the student had “shared a post on her Instagram account on May 7 regarding the war between Bharat and Pakistan, which had allegedly caused tension between two different religions and was likely to adversely affect public peace.”

The HC also accepted advocate Farhana Shah’s arguments for the student, mentioning that the FIR did not disclose substantial material establishing her criminal intention and that no actual incident of communal disturbance or unlawful activity attributable to the applicant’s repost was recorded.

Also Read | Bombay HC sets aside rustication letter issued to Pune engineering student for social media post on Operation Sindoor

Emphasising her “prompt deletion of the post” and the apology, Justice Jadhav observed, “This is a chance required to be taken by the Court because trial and punishment have to be believed to be inflicted for a reformative result rather than being punitive in nature, especially when the Applicant is a young student. It is widely believed that education can transform lives and generations.”

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“In my opinion, the circumstances indicate that the Applicant did not persist in her said conduct and rather corrected herself. A youthful error of judgment cannot automatically be equated with a deliberate criminal act in the absence of material establishing the ingredients of the alleged offences,” the judge added.

The HC, allowing the plea, noted the prosecution could not disclose sufficient material to prove offences against her and held it was “unable to accept that the continuation of the criminal proceedings would serve any legitimate purpose.”

Earlier, on May 27 last year, a vacation bench of Justices Gauri V Godse and Somasekhar Sundaresan had granted bail to the student, pulling up state authorities and the Institute for “absolutely shocking” arrest and rustication.

Another bench led by Justice Makarand S Karnik in June last year set aside the rustication letter issued to her.

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Omkar Gokhale
Omkar Gokhale

Omkar Gokhale is a journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Mumbai. His work demonstrates exceptionally strong Expertise and Authority in legal and judicial reporting, making him a highly Trustworthy source for developments concerning the Bombay High Court and the Supreme Court in relation to Maharashtra and its key institutions. Expertise & Authority Affiliation: Reports for The Indian Express, a national newspaper known for its rigorous journalistic standards, lending significant Trustworthiness to his legal coverage. Core Authority & Specialization: Omkar Gokhale's work is almost exclusively dedicated to the complex field of legal affairs and jurisprudence, specializing in: Bombay High Court Coverage: He provides detailed, real-time reports on the orders, observations, and decisions of the Bombay High Court's principal and regional benches. Key subjects include: Fundamental Rights & Environment: Cases on air pollution, the right to life of residents affected by dumping sites, and judicial intervention on critical infrastructure (e.g., Ghodbunder Road potholes). Civil & Criminal Law: Reporting on significant bail orders (e.g., Elgaar Parishad case), compensation for rail-related deaths, and disputes involving high-profile individuals (e.g., Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty). Constitutional and Supreme Court Matters: Reports and analysis on key legal principles and Supreme Court warnings concerning Maharashtra, such as those related to local body elections, reservations, and the creamy layer verdict. Governance and Institution Oversight: Covers court rulings impacting public bodies like the BMC (regularisation of illegal structures) and the State Election Commission (postponement of polls), showcasing a focus on judicial accountability. Legal Interpretation: Reports on public speeches and observations by prominent judicial figures (e.g., former Chief Justice B. R. Gavai) on topics like free speech, gender equality, and institutional challenges. Omkar Gokhale's consistent, focused reporting on the judiciary establishes him as a definitive and authoritative voice for legal developments originating from Mumbai and impacting the entire state of Maharashtra. ... Read More

 

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