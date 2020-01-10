Youth teaching how to protest: Bombay HC

The public interest litigation was filed seeking restriction on use of Shivaji Park, which also falls in a silence zone, for commercial purposes. The public interest litigation was filed seeking restriction on use of Shivaji Park, which also falls in a silence zone, for commercial purposes.

THE BOMBAY High Court on Wednesday said that the younger generation was teaching everyone how to protest peacefully. A division bench of Justice S C Dharmadhikari and Justice R I Chagla was hearing a petition filed by NGO Wecom Trust seeking restriction on use of Shivaji Park in Dadar for non-sporting activities.

“Nowadays, members of the civil society have started assembling and protesting peacefully and they have realised that this makes their voice stronger,” Justice Dharmadhikari said. He added, “The younger generation is teaching us that. All the seniors should understand that.”

The public interest litigation was filed seeking restriction on use of Shivaji Park, which also falls in a silence zone, for commercial purposes. In 2010, when the court had declared it to a silence zone, only certain programmes could be held on the ground. The PIL claims that as per a state government circular, 45 days in a year have been allotted for use of the ground for non-sporting activities. The court said that as the ground’s ‘trustee’, if the government feels that the ground can be used for other activities, the court cannot interfere. The court further said that courts cannot be expected to act as a ‘watchman’.

