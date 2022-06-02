Youth steals sports bike to get more followers on Instagram, arrested

The Matunga police on Tuesday arrested an 18-year-old youth and detained his accomplice, a minor, for allegedly stealing a sports bike from the central suburbs.

The police said the youth, Muntaquab Sheikh, was fond of riding high-end bikes, performing stunts and uploading videos on his Instagram profile to get more followers.

The incident took place early on May 26. “Sheikh roped in his 17-year-old friend and started looking for a Yamaha R 15 bike… They started looking for the bike in Byculla around 1 am on May 26. After 4 am, they found one R 15 parked in Matunga outside the Marubai temple near Don Bosco school,” said an officer.

“With the help of the bike they were riding, they towed the stolen bike till Byculla and parked it near BTT chawl.” When the complaint in the case, Pradeep Nadar, found that his bike was missing, he filed a complaint at Matunga police station, following which a case was registered.

As the police started scrutinising CCTV camera footage from the area, officers identified the minor and picked him up. “The minor revealed the identity of Sheikh, after which he was traced and arrested,” said the officer.

During interrogation, Sheikh told the police that he wished to be a social media influencer and would upload videos of him performing stunts on Instagram to get more followers. “As he did not have a bike of his own and his accomplice (minor) was recently gifted one R 15 by his father, he decided to steal the same one for himself,” the officer said.

Sheikh was on Wednesday produced in Kurla court, which remanded him to police custody.