Mumbai: Youth killed in road accident on Vakola bridge

A 23-year-old man was killed and his friend suffered serious injuries after their bike crashed on the Vakola bridge on highway in Santacruz (East) in the wee hours of Saturday. An FIR has been registered against unknown vehicle suspecting it may be a case of hit-and-run. However, police are yet to ascertain cause of the accident.

The incident took place around 1.30 am on the Western Express Highway above the Vakola bridge. The victim, Ravi Bansale,23, was moving on the two-wheeler from south to north. Due to an unknown reason, their bike crashed and Bansale suffered multiple injuries including head injury.

His friend Swapnil Chavan too suffered serious injuries and is admitted to a hospital where his statements have not been recorded and no eyewitness was found till Sunday night. A case has been registered under Section 304 A for death due to negligence and 134 A and B of MV Act for suspected hit-and-run.