Youth held for trying to extort Rs 35 lakh from bakery owner

The Mumbai crime branch on Tuesday arrested a 25-year-old man for allegedly trying to extort Rs 35 lakh from a bakery owner in the Western suburbs. The police said the accused, identified as Sadiq-ul-Haq, is a former employee of the complainant and he planned to commit the crime after learning from YouTube.

According to police officers, Sadiq first called the complainant on the night of July 9. He alleged that he works for Chota Shakeel and is a part of the D-gang following which he demanded money.

The bakery owner then lodged a complaint with Oshiwara police after which a case of extortion was registered.

The Anti-Extortion Cell, which was investigating the case, said that Sadiq made another call on July 13.

“The second time he used the phone of a tea stall owner to call, following which the owner of the phone was traced in Andheri and subsequently with the help of the tea stall owner the accused was traced and arrested,” said an officer. During the course of interrogation, the accused told police that he decided to commit the crime as he wanted to marry.