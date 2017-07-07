Youth held for ‘molesting’ 13-year-old

A 25-year-old man was arrested in Ghatkopar East Thursday for allegedly molesting a minor after forcibly entering her home last week. The accused, Gangaram Akhade, allegedly barged into the house of the 13-year-old girl in Pant Nagar around 3 pm on July 2 while she was alone at home sleeping. The police said Akhade molested the girl and threatened her against telling anyone about the incident.

Praful Phadke, senior inspector, Pant Nagar police, said the girl confided in her parents on Thursday, following which her family assaulted Akhade in his office at Tilak Nagar and then called up the police. The police said Akhade has been booked for molestation and admitted to Rajawadi Hospital. He will be taken into custody after he is discharged.

