The accused told the police that he wanted to avenge the death of his sister,who committed suicide claiming that she was being harassed by her in-laws

THE Dahisar police on Thursday arrested a 20-year-old for allegedly killing his brother-in-law and his mother to avenge the death of his sister,who had committed suicide claiming harassment at the hands of her in-laws.

According to the police,the accused,Shashikant Palwe,armed with a chopper barged in the residence of Dnyaneshwar Kakad (32) in Kajupada,Dahisar around 11.45 pm on Wednesday. He then stabbed Dnyaneshwar and his mother Lakshmibai (65) several times before fleeing,the police said. The two victims were found lying in a pool of blood by some neighbours a short while later,the police said. The two were taken to Bhagwati Hospital in Borivali,where Lakshmibai was declared dead on arrival. Dnyaneshwar,who officers said was unemployed,was admitted to the intensive care unit,where he succumbed to injuries.

Dnyaneshwars wife had hanged herself around a year ago. He and Lakshmibai had been arrested after the Palwes alleged dowry harassment. The two were currently out on bail, said Sunil Deshmukh,Assistant Commissioner of Police (Dahisar division).

Palwe was picked up from his residence and taken to the Dahisar police station for inquiries. On being questioned,he allegedly admitted that he committed the crime as an act of revenge. Palwe has been remanded in police custody till Saturday, Deshmukh added.

