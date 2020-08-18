Youth goes nude on video call, blackmailed into paying Rs 18,000

The scammers later blackmailed him into paying Rs 18,000 under the pretext of sharing his nude video with his friends and relatives, said police. (Representational)

A 21-year-old youth has approached Mumbai Police with a complaint alleging that he was honey-trapped into going nude over a video call. The scammers later blackmailed him into paying Rs 18,000 under the pretext of sharing his nude video with his friends and relatives, said police.

The complainant received a message on May 30 on Instagram from a girl, who identified herself as Pragya, said police. She expressed her desire to speak to him over a video call.

“Minutes after the complainant agreed, he received a call from her. On answering, the complainant saw her in a nude state with her face covered,” an officer said, adding that the call lasted for three seconds.

The woman then started chatting with him on Instagram and convinced him to go nude on a video call, said police. “The 21-year-old was excited… he made a video call to her in which he appeared without any clothes,” said the officer. The woman recorded the video which the complainant was not aware of, the officer added.

The police said that a day later, the complainant received a message from the scammers who threatened to share his nude video with his friends and relatives from his social media accounts. They demanded Rs 20,000, the police added.

“The complainant was scared and initially transferred Rs 2,000 to them,” said the officer. Angry, the blackmailers then shared the images with one of the complainant’s friends.

Following this, the youth transferred Rs 16,000 to the account number provided by the scammers, said police, adding that they stopped contacting him after that.

However, on July 12, when the complainant received another message demanding more money, he approached the Dindoshi police. A case on charges of extortion and criminal intimidation has been filed under IPC and IT Act.

