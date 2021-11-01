Mumbai: Youth gets 7 years in jail for carrying counterfeit notes

Singh was booked in 2018 along with eight others on charges related to criminal conspiracy and counterfeit currency. (Representational Photo)

A 23-year-old man was sentenced to seven years in jail after he pleaded guilty for possession of counterfeit currency before a special court on Saturday. Rohit Singh submitted before the court that he is the only earning member of his family and they had suffered a lot since his arrest in 2018 due to which he wanted to plead guilty to the offence. Two others had similarly pleaded guilty in the case before.