Mumbai: Youth gets 7 years in jail for carrying counterfeit notes

Updated: November 1, 2021 1:26:41 am
A 23-year-old man was sentenced to seven years in jail after he pleaded guilty for possession of counterfeit currency before a special court on Saturday. Rohit Singh submitted before the court that he is the only earning member of his family and they had suffered a lot since his arrest in 2018 due to which he wanted to plead guilty to the offence. Two others had similarly pleaded guilty in the case before.
Singh was booked in 2018 along with eight others on charges related to criminal conspiracy and counterfeit currency. With the trial yet to begin, His lawyers submitted that leniency be shown to him considering his young age and chances of reformation, which the National Investigation Agency’s counsel opposed.
