Youth consuming drugs without realising consequences, says Bombay HC

THE BOMBAY High Court on Tuesday granted bail to two young men arrested in a raid at a villa in Igatpuri by the Nashik (rural) Police in June on charges of consuming and possessing cocaine, ganja and charas at a birthday party.

The HC said the duo needed one opportunity to reform, as young people experimenting with alcohol and drugs have become common and do not realise the consequences of the same. “The youth of today leads a lifestyle, where he/she believes in a cheerful present limiting to ‘now or never’, without thinking of consequences to follow… It is crucial to have an insight into how badly this problem would be eradicated…,” Justice Bharati H Dangre observed in the order.

While granting bail, the court warned that if they were found with drugs again, the same would be cancelled.

A single-judge bench passed the order while hearing an application filed by the two men seeking release on bail in connection with an FIR registered by the Igatpuri police station on June 27, invoking provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The offence was registered after a raid was conducted at a bungalow where one of the accused’s birthday was being celebrated. The party was attended by 27 people.

As per prosecution, the probe has revealed that the bungalow was taken on rent for three days by the accused. Police said traces of cocaine were found in the water in the swimming pool inside the bungalow premise, as they allegedly threw it there during the raid.

Senior advocate Aabad Ponda, appearing for the applicants, said procedures under Section 50 of the NDPS Act were not followed while conducting raid.

The bench prima facie held that the police failed to follow procedures under Section 50 of the NDPS Act and there was no material to show that contraband seized contained commercial quantity.