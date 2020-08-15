Youth Congress workers protest, say Centre failed to implement economic revival package

Satyajeet Tambe and his colleagues were later released. (File)

Youth Congress workers on Friday staged a sting of protests outside BJP party offices across the state accusing the Narendra Modi-led Centre of failing to implement its Rs 20 lakh crore economic revival package.

In Mumbai, state Youth Congress president Satyajeet Tambe and three others were detained by the city police when they tried to march towards the BJP office. Tambe and his colleagues were later released. Social-distancing norms were, however, violated as the police resorted to force while detaining the agitators.

The protests on Friday were the culmination of a five-day initiative of the Youth Congress in the state, where the party volunteers had interacted with various stakeholders over promises made by the Centre while announcing the revival package in May this year.

“The Rs 20 lakh crore package was nothing but a mirage. We did not find anyone who had benefitted from it,” said Tambe.

The BJP, meanwhile, asked the Congress to pose the questions to ally Shiv Sena.

“If the Congress really cared about the people, it ought to have put pressure on the Chief Minister and forced him to announce an economic package for the poor in the state. They lack courage to do so,” said BJP spokesperson Keshav Upadhye. “The Centre has provided direct assistance of over Rs 28,000 crore to the state through various schemes, but the state is yet to announce any help to the poor.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd