Maharashtra Youth Congress to mark PM’s birthday as ‘national unemployment day’

The Maharashtra youth Congress has decided to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday on September 17 as “national unemployment day”.

Addressing a press conference at the state Congress headquarters, state youth Congress chief Satyajeet Tambe said, “The Prime Minister had promised two lakh jobs per year and has not fulfilled it at all. The policies of the Union government are responsible for the state of unemployment.”

In Mumbai, youth Congress chief Zeeshan Siddique said party workers will wear graduation gowns and sell pakoras at the selfie point outside the headquarters of the civic body.